The Rabbit - 05

The Rabbit - 05 shapes abstract colors colorful rabbit logo branding graphic design ui drawing illustration lineart identity animal design minimal pattern
  1. The-Rabbit.jpg
  2. The-Rabbit-3.jpg
  3. The-Rabbit-2.jpg

The Rabbit - 05
Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.

- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.
- Follow for more :)

