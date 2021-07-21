EazyEats - Food Ordering App UI/UX Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Guys,
This is my first ever UI/UX Design in Figma after self-learning for the past 3 days. I must say i already have 6 years Graphic Design and Photography experience.
My goal with this UX Project is to design an interface that is simple and intuitive enough for food ordering services
I gathered some inspirations Dribble and from Google images.
Your thoughts and recommendations will help me a lot.
I am available to collaborate on projects to help build up my portfolio so do feel free to hit me up if you have a project coming up.
Email me at duse.py@gmail.com
Cheers