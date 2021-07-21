Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Ayahuasca Experiment EP

Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Ayahuasca Experiment EP branding vec vector illustration graphic design design
Album cover I designed for italian fusion-jazz band Ayahuasca Experiment .

Album out on all digital platforms!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso

