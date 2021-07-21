Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alicja Kot

Daily UI #76: Loading...

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot
  • Save
Daily UI #76: Loading... white web design simple clean interfance minimalism animated newtons cradle dots uxui uiux ui loading screen mobile app design blue green gradient animation motion graphics day 76 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

made with Framer // photo from Christian Perner on Unsplash

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot

More by Alicja Kot

View profile
    • Like