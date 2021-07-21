Enabled

Sticky Mobile - Shadow Effect on Cards, Buttons & Icons

Enabled
Enabled
  • Save
Sticky Mobile - Shadow Effect on Cards, Buttons & Icons icons bootstrap card effect card shadow colorful design ux ui user interface design mobile website mobile template web app design pwa app like app design app ui app colorful shadow shadow effect
Download color palette

App Shadow Effects for Sticky 🥳 This will completely change the aspect of your Mobile Website, App or PWA!

😍 Take a look 👉 https://1.envato.market/151NJz
Use the shadows on:

- Cards
- Buttons
- Icons
- Images

Tell us what you think about this update in the comments!

Enabled
Enabled

More by Enabled

View profile
    • Like