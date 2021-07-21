Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cerlions - Elegant Display Serif Font

Cerlions - Elegant Display Serif Font design lettering sans serif fonts display font typography calligraphy ligatures invitation wedding logo magazine modern fashion beautiful elegant classy luxury serif
Introducing the new Cerlions Ligature Serif!!! Cerlions is a classic and classy serif font. This font is both modern and nostalgic and works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegant, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

