marcelo dupo jr.

Animated Music Video - https://vimeo.com/482869311

marcelo dupo jr.
marcelo dupo jr.
  • Save
Animated Music Video - https://vimeo.com/482869311 kinetic typography after effects design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

I've done this 2 minute 30 second music video for a UK based Musician. I used adobe after effects for animation and adobe illustrator for the elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
marcelo dupo jr.
marcelo dupo jr.
Like