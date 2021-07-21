Hanfie Vandanu

Steam Deck UI Kit | Free Download - Figma

Hanfie Vandanu
Hanfie Vandanu
  • Save
Steam Deck UI Kit | Free Download - Figma free download figma pc dashboard games kit ui valve steam steam deck
Download color palette

Hello again 👋

I tried to recreate the user interface from early preview of Steam Deck Console in Figma. Design may subject to change. The Steam Deck is an upcoming handheld gaming computer developed by Valve Corporation.

Available at Figma community
https://www.figma.com/community/file/999228975925518597

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Hanfie Vandanu
Hanfie Vandanu

More by Hanfie Vandanu

View profile
    • Like