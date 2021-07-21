Elizaveta

Embrace of the Dark

Embrace of the Dark vector design illustration
Работа, сделанная в процессе обучения. Идея взята из курса.
Work done in the learning process. The idea is taken from the course.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
