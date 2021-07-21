Artemiy Lebedev

6 Cinema 4D tips + BONUS

6 Cinema 4D tips + BONUS artlebedev file source bonus tips modeling render motion c4d 3d branding logo illustration ux uidesign uiux webdesign figma ui design
  1. 01.png
  2. 02.mp4
  3. 03.mp4
  4. 04.mp4
  5. 05.mp4
  6. 06.png
  7. 07.mp4
  8. 08.mp4

Hi friends! 👋

This is the second carousel with tips. This time using Cinema 4D and modeling. You asked — I did 😉

6 new tips and a BONUS.
A bonus is my source file, which is laid out under the number 012 — Rubik's Cube.

I started my work in Cinema 4D looking at other people's source files and trying to understand how they do it. It helps a lot, I recommend it. By reviewing and analyzing other people's work, you start to find new tricks and try to apply them in your projects.

What do you learn from the new tricks? How to make your render more real, what mistakes should not be made, and they are made by most beginners and I am no exception. Cinema 4D is a program in which you will study endlessly and there will never be an end point, haha, yes, do not be alarmed, this is cool!

Let's take a look at a few tips to help you improve your modeling and render skills in particular.
⁣⠀
⚡️ Write in the comments if the information was useful to you or if you have something to add!

FAQ: "How do I get the source file?"
- To get the source file, write to the direct message «Rubik's Cube» and I will send you a download link.

P.S. Render settings are set for Redshift. Therefore, if you don’t have it, then just change the render settings, materials and lights. Everything will be ok.
⁣⁣⁣⁣
😍

Stay tuned
Have a nice day!

