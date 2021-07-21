6 Cinema 4D tips + BONUS

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi friends! 👋
⠀
This is the second carousel with tips. This time using Cinema 4D and modeling. You asked — I did 😉
⠀
6 new tips and a BONUS.
A bonus is my source file, which is laid out under the number 012 — Rubik's Cube.
⠀
I started my work in Cinema 4D looking at other people's source files and trying to understand how they do it. It helps a lot, I recommend it. By reviewing and analyzing other people's work, you start to find new tricks and try to apply them in your projects.
⠀
What do you learn from the new tricks? How to make your render more real, what mistakes should not be made, and they are made by most beginners and I am no exception. Cinema 4D is a program in which you will study endlessly and there will never be an end point, haha, yes, do not be alarmed, this is cool!
⠀
Let's take a look at a few tips to help you improve your modeling and render skills in particular.
⠀
⚡️ Write in the comments if the information was useful to you or if you have something to add!
FAQ: "How do I get the source file?"
- To get the source file, write to the direct message «Rubik's Cube» and I will send you a download link.
P.S. Render settings are set for Redshift. Therefore, if you don’t have it, then just change the render settings, materials and lights. Everything will be ok.
😍 Don't forget to like
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance
Have a nice day!