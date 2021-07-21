6 Cinema 4D tips + BONUS

Hi friends! 👋

⠀

This is the second carousel with tips. This time using Cinema 4D and modeling. You asked — I did 😉

⠀

6 new tips and a BONUS.

A bonus is my source file, which is laid out under the number 012 — Rubik's Cube.

⠀

I started my work in Cinema 4D looking at other people's source files and trying to understand how they do it. It helps a lot, I recommend it. By reviewing and analyzing other people's work, you start to find new tricks and try to apply them in your projects.

⠀

What do you learn from the new tricks? How to make your render more real, what mistakes should not be made, and they are made by most beginners and I am no exception. Cinema 4D is a program in which you will study endlessly and there will never be an end point, haha, yes, do not be alarmed, this is cool!

⠀

Let's take a look at a few tips to help you improve your modeling and render skills in particular.

⁣⠀

⚡️ Write in the comments if the information was useful to you or if you have something to add!

FAQ: "How do I get the source file?"

- To get the source file, write to the direct message «Rubik's Cube» and I will send you a download link.

P.S. Render settings are set for Redshift. Therefore, if you don’t have it, then just change the render settings, materials and lights. Everything will be ok.

⁣⁣⁣⁣

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned

Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!