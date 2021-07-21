Mad scientists: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA poisoner

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I worked on a new illustration series on mad scientists for the French newspaper Ouest France.
This one is about Gottlieb, a CIA officer who used to make experiments on outcast citizens.
I tried to use a limited color palette and several textures to add depth.