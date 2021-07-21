Kevin Aloui

Mad scientists: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA poisoner

Mad scientists: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA poisoner
I worked on a new illustration series on mad scientists for the French newspaper Ouest France.

This one is about Gottlieb, a CIA officer who used to make experiments on outcast citizens.

I tried to use a limited color palette and several textures to add depth.

