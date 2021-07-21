MiiCare - Desktop Concept

Hi! 👋

Today here's a part II shot from the concept project that we've done for MiiCare.

It's a company working on the UK market, providing a digital health companion for seniors.

What the Client needed was to:

→ validate the business hypotheses thanks to high-quality dashboard visualizations,

→ verify user personas and the potential adoption of the product,

→ create a long-lasting and scalable key visual for the UI.

