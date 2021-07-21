Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neoteric

MiiCare - Desktop Concept

Neoteric
Neoteric
  • Save
MiiCare - Desktop Concept desktop concept chart design application illustration dashboard clean charts app design ui
Download color palette

Hi! 👋

Today here's a part II shot from the concept project that we've done for MiiCare.

It's a company working on the UK market, providing a digital health companion for seniors.

What the Client needed was to:
→ validate the business hypotheses thanks to high-quality dashboard  visualizations,
→ verify user personas and the potential adoption of the product,
→ create a long-lasting and scalable key visual for the UI.

Press "L" to show us some love! 👍
Hit "Follow" for more content! ❤️

See more projects here

Don't forget to visit our dribbble profile or neoteric.eu and remember to follow us!

Neoteric
Neoteric
Tech partner for those who want to innovate 🚀

More by Neoteric

View profile
    • Like