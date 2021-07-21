MiiCare - Desktop Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! 👋
Today here's a part II shot from the concept project that we've done for MiiCare.
It's a company working on the UK market, providing a digital health companion for seniors.
What the Client needed was to:
→ validate the business hypotheses thanks to high-quality dashboard
visualizations,
→ verify user personas and the potential adoption of the product,
→ create a long-lasting and scalable key visual for the UI.
Press "L" to show us some love! 👍
Hit "Follow" for more content! ❤️
See more projects here
Don't forget to visit our dribbble profile or neoteric.eu and remember to follow us!