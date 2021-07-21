Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malduk Vlahović

Bauhaus museum - Mobile website layout

Bauhaus museum - Mobile website layout layout bauhaus museum exhibition gallery art phone mobile web ui typography design minimal modern
A Bauhaus museum mobile website layout.

The goal was to focus on simplicity through a dominant monochromatic pallette of colors and a targeted typographic layout.

