Anastasia Ozerskaya

Air VIP landing page

Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya
  • Save
Air VIP landing page helicopter landing design
Download color palette

Hello!

This is my test work for one company. What do you think?
I really like the color palette 😍

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Anastasia Ozerskaya
Anastasia Ozerskaya

More by Anastasia Ozerskaya

View profile
    • Like