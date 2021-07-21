Social Media Tool Pack

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a Social Media Tool animation pack for your brand, channel or profile. Pack contains 5 folders: Remiders, Short Logos, Subscribe Elements, Titles and Transitions. A simple easy to edit and customize intro video template which can be used for marketing your products and services for your brand, channel or profile to stand out. An eye-catching and attractive that can appear in your video, montages, profile, website or homepage, to attract visitors, enhance your digital advertising banners.
Full HD (1920×1080) (Adjustable to 4K)
No Plug-In required
All universalized expressions
26 Different Elements
Color controllers
CC and above
Easy customization – Drop in your logo and hit render
Help file included
Audio file from Video Preview are not included
Free Google Font for the project: https://cutt.ly/XmvgLag