Social Media Tool Pack

This is a Social Media Tool animation pack for your brand, channel or profile. Pack contains 5 folders: Remiders, Short Logos, Subscribe Elements, Titles and Transitions. A simple easy to edit and customize intro video template which can be used for marketing your products and services for your brand, channel or profile to stand out. An eye-catching and attractive that can appear in your video, montages, profile, website or homepage, to attract visitors, enhance your digital advertising banners.

Full HD (1920×1080) (Adjustable to 4K)

No Plug-In required

All universalized expressions

26 Different Elements

Color controllers

CC and above

Easy customization – Drop in your logo and hit render

Help file included

Audio file from Video Preview are not included

Free Google Font for the project: https://cutt.ly/XmvgLag