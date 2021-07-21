Nes Pavlenko

Credit Card Checkout #DailyUI 002

Nes Pavlenko
Nes Pavlenko
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout #DailyUI 002 ui design
Download color palette

Task #002. Credit Card Checkout
Design a credit card checkout form or page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Nes Pavlenko
Nes Pavlenko

More by Nes Pavlenko

View profile
    • Like