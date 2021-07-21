webcentriq

iBroadcast Web Player

webcentriq
webcentriq
  • Save
iBroadcast Web Player music landing mobile web ux app icon typography design logo branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Task: Redesign web & mobile app and create professional landing page presenting iBroadcast to people

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
webcentriq
webcentriq

More by webcentriq

View profile
    • Like