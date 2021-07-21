🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In our latest illustration system, the lively, well defined characters move in a playful choreography of actions and goals, always ready to grow and dream bigger 🙌
Proportions follow their own rules in this whimsical world where objects become larger than life, but never out of reach: they’re objects of desire, reflecting the characters’ goals and wishes 💫
See the full project on https://illo.tv/affirm or https://www.behance.net/gallery/123828389/Affirm-Illustration-system
Credits — Creative Direction Cristina Pasquale + Client Direction Ani Karamanukyan + Illustration Lead Arianna Cristiano + Illustration Sofia Buti & Anya Derevyanko + Icons Design Silviu Chiaric + Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + Animation David Cubitt + Portfolio Video Case Study Giovanna Crise