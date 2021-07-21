Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kruti soni

Weedo Design Agency

Kruti soni
Kruti soni
Weedo Design Agency design agency seo services ui minimal e-commerce services latest dark color website webdesign design uiux behance
Hello everyone,

After the great response from the design community and few successful projects we are planning to start a small design agency.
For the first phase we are only focused on e-commerce and marketing services but for sure we will add UX/UI design and Brand Identity design going forward.

Here is the sneak peek into our website that will be live soon.

To see full project, Please do visit my behance profile:
https://www.behance.net/krutijain

Thank-you every one for the support. Have a good day :)

Kruti soni
Kruti soni

