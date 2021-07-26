Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Francisco Crespi

DAppNode Dashboard

DAppNode Dashboard figma dashboard dappnode ethereum design web ui
I worked with the DAppNode team to design the UX and UI of their new dashboard. Through this dashboard, a DAppNode user can collect their airdrop and stake it in Uniswap, Balancer, or the DAppNode network.
Check it out, it's live!

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
