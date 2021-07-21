valentino arson

Zalora - Fashion Shopping Redesign

Zalora - Fashion Shopping Redesign
Hello Everyone,

This is my project with some of my friends, redesigning Zalora - Fashion Shoping Application. We made it look simpler and less unnecessary content. And we added some features that are quite a major concern.

I'd really appreciate for some feedback, and don't forget to press L or F ❤.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
