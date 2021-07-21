Good for Sale
Minimal Search Bar Logo Intro

Good for sale
Good for sale
This is minimal search bar animated logo reveal intro for your brand. A simple easy to edit and customize futuristic intro video template which can be used for marketing your products and services for your brand to stand out. An eye-catching and attractive that can appear on your website, homepage, to attract visitors, enhance your digital advertising banners.

4K (3840×2160), Full HD (1920×1080)
Free audio included
No Plug-In required
All universalized expressions
5 Different Intros
Color controllers
CC and above
Easy customization – Drop in your logo and hit render
Help file included

