Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
asmaa amer

Redesign AI tool mobile app - Delete Feature soluation

asmaa amer
asmaa amer
  • Save
Redesign AI tool mobile app - Delete Feature soluation scan redesign screenshot mobile app game ui ux tools ai soluation feature delete
Download color palette

Designing two soluation for user to delete feature (last screenshot) and going to do user testing to find best soluation for this screen

2bf68f55e891ea837a6f00d340e0a5b5
Rebound of
Redesign AI tool mobile app
By asmaa amer
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
asmaa amer
asmaa amer

More by asmaa amer

View profile
    • Like