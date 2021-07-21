Quick & Simple Logo Reveal Pack

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is an simple animated logo reveal for your brand. A simple easy to edit and customize futuristic intro video template which can be used for marketing your products and services for your brand to stand out. An eye-catching and attractive that can appear on your website, homepage, to attract visitors, enhance your digital advertising banners.
4K (3840×2160), Full HD (1920×1080)
Free audio included
No Plug-In required
All universalized expressions
4 Different Intros
Color controllers
CC 2017 and above
Easy customization – Drop in your logo and hit render
Help file included