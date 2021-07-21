Task Manager

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
Take a look at this shot to meet a cool example of a project management solution.
This service could be successfully applied to create tasks and assign them to specific persons. You’ll be able to leave comments and check the progress in the implementation of each task.
It’s pretty convenient, don’t you agree?
Enjoy it!
Press "L" to inspire us! ;)
We're available for new projects.
Contact us or fill a short brief! We deliver great content in our blog.
Follow us at Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Instagram