Bonobo - Let's date

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Get a match and send a message to number of users with just one swipe.
For the design of Bonobo’s visual identity, we chose a monkey as a symbol of the aforementioned “laziness” and the interface was maximally simplified as part of the brand’s purpose. Colors such as purple, coral, yellow, and turquoise were used for a sense of liveliness and fun while we used white background for clarity and ease of usage.