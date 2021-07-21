Prospekt

Bonobo - Let's date

Bonobo - Let's date ux vector app branding illustration design ui
Get a match and send a message to number of users with just one swipe.

For the design of Bonobo’s visual identity, we chose a monkey as a symbol of the aforementioned “laziness” and the interface was maximally simplified as part of the brand’s purpose. Colors such as purple, coral, yellow, and turquoise were used for a sense of liveliness and fun while we used white background for clarity and ease of usage.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
