Shopping bag design for House of THL luxury modest fashion brand

Shopping bag design for House of THL luxury modest fashion brand fashion luxury elegant gold green packaging design packaging shopping bag bag design bag graphic design brand design design branding
For a luxury fashion brand, the aesthetic and experience of the packaging are just as important as the content itself. To make that user experience great, we included all the possible layers of an unboxing of the fabrics. We designed shopping bags and adhesive tapes in three styles. We also designed e-commerce delivery bags, apparel hang tags, stickers, ribbons, wrapping tissue and an entire luxurious pull-out box….

