Ralfs Fadejevs

Regalia

Ralfs Fadejevs
Ralfs Fadejevs
  • Save
Regalia agency minimal web website mobile app design frontend architect ui ux
Download color palette

Some UI/UX practice for today inspired by a penthouse tour during my morning. Have a really cool idea for a dynamic and responsive UX so building this out might just have to be the next move!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Ralfs Fadejevs
Ralfs Fadejevs
Front End Developer & UI/UX Designer

More by Ralfs Fadejevs

View profile
    • Like