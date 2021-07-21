🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Guys!!!
It's my pleasure to share with you my new shot on the Dog Walker App UI/UX Design. These screens are part of this amazing project.
Let me know what you think about the shot?
Hope you all enjoy it.
Connect with- Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Linkedin
I am available for making your thoughts come to live.
📢 Shout at oneykhan59@gmail.com
Press L to ❤️.