Steve Uwoghiren

Unity Autos Logo Redesign

Steve Uwoghiren
Steve Uwoghiren
  • Save
Unity Autos Logo Redesign icon typography logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

I redesigned the unity autos logo and did a complete rebrand. The old logo didn’t sit quite well with the brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Steve Uwoghiren
Steve Uwoghiren

More by Steve Uwoghiren

View profile
    • Like