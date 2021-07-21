Pacific - Glassmorphism Banking Application (UI Concept)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Pacific is glassmorphism style banking application founded on the premise that basic banking services should be helpful, easy and free. They want to profit with there members, not from them. That’s why there model doesn’t rely on overdraft, monthly service, minimum balance, or other consumer fees.
📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept design
