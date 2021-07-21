ALMAX Design Agency

Pacific - Glassmorphism Banking Application (UI Concept)

Pacific - Glassmorphism Banking Application (UI Concept) design research minimalism dailyui creative concept clean glassmorphism card banking mobile app design mobile ui ux design ui figma app 3d
Pacific is glassmorphism style banking application founded on the premise that basic banking services should be helpful, easy and free. They want to profit with there members, not from them. That’s why there model doesn’t rely on overdraft, monthly service, minimum balance, or other consumer fees.

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept design

