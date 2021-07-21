Florian Cario

FABRIC - POSTER EXPLORATION

FABRIC - POSTER EXPLORATION texturing texture simulation cloth fabric poster typography branding graphic design 3d layout exploration layout
3D Cloth simulation made with Blender and Quixel.
Poster made in Figma

