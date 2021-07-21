Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Linkedin Mobile App Dark Mode

typography graphic design branding design ux ui
I’ve been looking forward to LinkedIn adding the dark mode feature to its mobile app. So, I decided to do a simple UI design using Figma to showcase the LinkedIn mobile app in dark mode. Features include: ➡️ New User Interface layout for Home, Jobs & Notifications page

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
