Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Steve Uwoghiren

PAINTR.

Steve Uwoghiren
Steve Uwoghiren
  • Save
PAINTR. typography branding graphic design logo ux ui design
Download color palette

I did some research and I decided to designed a web-app on Figma called PAINTR. it allows users select colors they like for their homes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Steve Uwoghiren
Steve Uwoghiren

More by Steve Uwoghiren

View profile
    • Like