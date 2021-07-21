Helplab

Exhibition identity – Kunsthalle Bratislava

Helplab
Helplab
  • Save
Exhibition identity – Kunsthalle Bratislava poster 3d visual identity graphic design
Download color palette

Visual identity for Igor Eškinja's exhibition in KHB gallery. The exhibition works with the architectural details of the main hall, light, and the haptic perception of these phenomena, which it disrupts and deforms with the help of printed textiles. It was the dynamics and transparency of the fabric that also became the main element of the visual communication of the exhibition.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Helplab
Helplab

More by Helplab

View profile
    • Like