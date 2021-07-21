Exhibition identity – Kunsthalle Bratislava

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Visual identity for Igor Eškinja's exhibition in KHB gallery. The exhibition works with the architectural details of the main hall, light, and the haptic perception of these phenomena, which it disrupts and deforms with the help of printed textiles. It was the dynamics and transparency of the fabric that also became the main element of the visual communication of the exhibition.