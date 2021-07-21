Anupam Bhowmick

Money Illustrations on UI #2

Money Illustrations on UI #2 mobileapp app budget coins money cash branding design userinterface userexperience vector illustration ui ux
Designing a cover pic for the project which includes most of the used cases of these illustrations in a mobile app

You can check out the entire project on
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123874859/Money-Illustration-Set

