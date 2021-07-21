Anupam Bhowmick

Money Illustrations on UI #1

Anupam Bhowmick
Anupam Bhowmick
  • Save
Money Illustrations on UI #1 onboarding budget money app app cash money vector userexperience userinterface branding design illustration ui ux
Download color palette

Using illustrations from Money Illustration Set.

You can check out the entire project on
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123874859/Money-Illustration-Set

Anupam Bhowmick
Anupam Bhowmick

More by Anupam Bhowmick

View profile
    • Like