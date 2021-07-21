Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Animation - Before Sales

Here's a animation I've made for Before Sales. It was a fun project to make and hope we can make more animations in the future, but for now. This is it! If you like it please leave a comment and follow me for more design work.

