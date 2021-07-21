Hikei Logo Pictogram

Andrea Padovani

Hikei is a Social Platform made for sport enthusiasts

The logo represents two athletes wearing the classic 80s headbands whilst supporting each other after an intense effort. In this pose, they form the letter H, which represents Hikei.

I chose energetic colors to express the power and joy that social activities bring to the people

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
