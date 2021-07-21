Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Esini De Silva

Musicked - Music Streaming Web App

Esini De Silva
Esini De Silva
  • Save
Musicked - Music Streaming Web App ux web ui minimal design
Download color palette

A simple design for a music streaming web app.

Contact me via : desilvaesini28@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Esini De Silva
Esini De Silva

More by Esini De Silva

View profile
    • Like