Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ALMAX Design Agency

WeCool - Social Media Application (Design)

ALMAX Design Agency
ALMAX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
WeCool - Social Media Application (Design) dailyui creative concept clean buisness application app design agency figma 2d ui design instagra target startup people pastel app socail media social
Download color palette

WeCool is a Minnesota based starup self-described as "the Optimus Prime" of social media marketing. There goal is pretty simple and straight forward - believe,visualize,achieve.

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept design

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com

ALMAX Design Agency
ALMAX Design Agency
Adding Creativity to your Triumph
Hire Us

More by ALMAX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like