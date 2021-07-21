Pavel Fedorin

The System of Side Menus in the Personal Account

Pavel Fedorin
Pavel Fedorin
  • Save
The System of Side Menus in the Personal Account investments trading personal account curtain side menu ux ui design
Download color palette

Side curtains are very convenient when there are a lot of through elements, as well as when most of the elements have their own settings

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Pavel Fedorin
Pavel Fedorin

More by Pavel Fedorin

View profile
    • Like