Digital art

История одной Иллюстрации
Портреты моя ✨❤️

Изначально я хотела нарисовать только скетч, но увлеклась и вот что получилось

IPad & @procreate
Как вам результат?

The story of one illustration
Portraits my love✨❤️
Initially, I wanted to draw only a sketch, but I got carried away and that's what happened

IPad & @procreate
How do you like the result?

