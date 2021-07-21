Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiia Mamedova

Events App

Anastasiia Mamedova
Anastasiia Mamedova
  • Save
Events App ecommerce design app festival concert party ui event
Download color palette

Hello, have a new shot for an app for search for different festivals.
Check it out! 🎫
🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🎶 On the next screen you can find detailed information about the festival. The price and the opportunity to buy a ticket are also displayed. 🌚 Contrasting backgrounds emotionally affect the user, they look bright, attract bright photos.

Would you place an order in such a mobile application?
Press "L" to show your answer "💖

📮Want to say hi?
Drop a few lines at mar.veldess@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Anastasiia Mamedova
Anastasiia Mamedova

More by Anastasiia Mamedova

View profile
    • Like