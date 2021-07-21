Events App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, have a new shot for an app for search for different festivals.
Check it out! 🎫
🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🎶 On the next screen you can find detailed information about the festival. The price and the opportunity to buy a ticket are also displayed. 🌚 Contrasting backgrounds emotionally affect the user, they look bright, attract bright photos.
Would you place an order in such a mobile application?
Press "L" to show your answer "💖
📮Want to say hi?
Drop a few lines at mar.veldess@gmail.com