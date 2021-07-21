Events App

Hello, have a new shot for an app for search for different festivals.

Check it out! 🎫

🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🔍 From the Home screen, you can select a category or use the search. 🎶 On the next screen you can find detailed information about the festival. The price and the opportunity to buy a ticket are also displayed. 🌚 Contrasting backgrounds emotionally affect the user, they look bright, attract bright photos.

Would you place an order in such a mobile application?

Press "L" to show your answer "💖

📮Want to say hi?

Drop a few lines at mar.veldess@gmail.com