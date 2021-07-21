Weeping Willow

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been experimenting for a while now with straight lines combined with circles. By following strictly the grid you get easily quite nice results. I started with abstract black and white designs, this here was one of the first coloured ones with a clear subject. There is something appealing studying nature through synthetic computer style.