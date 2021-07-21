Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weeping Willow

Weeping Willow art experiment willow naive tree geometric minimalistic nature vector design figma illustration graphic design
I have been experimenting for a while now with straight lines combined with circles. By following strictly the grid you get easily quite nice results. I started with abstract black and white designs, this here was one of the first coloured ones with a clear subject. There is something appealing studying nature through synthetic computer style.

