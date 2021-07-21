Digital bank - Mobile app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbble,
I want to share exploration of Digital Bank App,
Simple concept and easy to use
I got inspired by some shots on dribbble, and redesigned them all in my own style.
A little difficult but I managed to make it.
Full Presentation Behance
Hope you all like it
Thank you for watching.
Please don't forget to hit "L" if you like this shot.
Icon : Phosphor Icons
Image : Pexels
See My Work
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance
Contact Me
luky.erdiand48@gmail.com