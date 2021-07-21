Logo Design for Lease Buddies

A past logo project for Lease Buddies, a platform that helps people find better roommates through personality and compatibility matching.

In order to visually represent their business, I came up with the concept of using two keys and lines in complimentary colors (in this case red and blue) to form the shape of a house.

