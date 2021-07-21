Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Poh

Logo Design for Lease Buddies

Logo Design for Lease Buddies keys roommates house graphic design logo design branding vector design logo branding
A past logo project for Lease Buddies, a platform that helps people find better roommates through personality and compatibility matching.

In order to visually represent their business, I came up with the concept of using two keys and lines in complimentary colors (in this case red and blue) to form the shape of a house.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
