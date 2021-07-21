Helplab

Kolektív visual identity

visual identity branding zine typography graphic design
No collective would ever be complete without devoted people, connected by a common goal. That is why the logo and the visual identity for this civic association are based on the most fundamental part of every group: the individual. The circles, representing the individuals, are connected in unique illustrations, and also in texts, in which they highlight important information. They are also used as a simple navigational system, accompanying us from the beginning to the end, which creates a sense of visual collective throughout the work, in which every circle plays its own, equally important part.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
