Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Blank Wireframe Kit 💙

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Blank Wireframe Kit 💙 prototype kit blank wireframe design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette

Blank wireframe kit is a library of 200+ ready-to-use blocks in 8 popular categories, that covers the most commonly used subjects. The shortest way to create a cool designed website starts here.   

🌿 Get Blank Wireframe Kit

Explore more design assets on our website. All of them are available under Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make during your subscription period with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like