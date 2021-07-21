Blank wireframe kit is a library of 200+ ready-to-use blocks in 8 popular categories, that covers the most commonly used subjects. The shortest way to create a cool designed website starts here.

🌿 Get Blank Wireframe Kit

Explore more design assets on our website. All of them are available under Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make during your subscription period with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram