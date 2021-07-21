Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanja Zakovska

Modular Input Component

Modular Input Component dropdown design system flat minimal forms clean ui ux list search select input component web app dashboard saas b2b form
Part 2 ✌️
Remember when I said you can use the component for all kinds of things?
If "insert" mode is enabled, users can also add items to the existing list, in addition to searching it, and using it as a normal dropdown by clicking the chevron icon. Yum.

Sanja Zakovska
Head of Product at Panther
